When my father passed away, JR was right there to comfort me and discuss my feelings, and the way it would go. Our Dads worked together on the UP railroad, and JR and Nikki were childhood friends. As well as Banja. JR, I'm grateful for you. The last thing you told me was that I have a beautiful family. You're good people. I love you man. Forever and always.



Melissa Fowler

