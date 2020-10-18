1/1
Joseph Randall O'Reilly Jr.
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. O'Reilly, Jr.
J.R.
1977 ~ 2020
Joseph Randall (JR) O'Reilly, Jr. passed away on October 5, 2020 at his home in Redmond, Oregon. J.R. was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph R. (Randy) and Banya O'Reilly (Letham) on July 20, 1977. J.R. grew up and attended schools in Sandy, Utah. J.R.'s proudest moment was when he started his moving business in Bend, Oregon. J.R. possessed a love for dogs and was heartbroken when he recently lost his dogs Bleu and Karma. J.R.'s happiest and enjoyable times were when he was spending time with family, out on a lake fishing, riding a dirt bike or sticking a few dollar bills in a slot machine.
J.R. is survived by his Mother Banya and (stepfather) Mark Letham, siblings Nikki Moore (Jason), John Paul (J.P.) O'Reilly (Kara), Taylor Letham and Jacob O'Reilly (Haylee), Grandmother Gloria O'Reilly, Grandparents Dan and Darlene Letham, aunts, uncles, cousins, close childhood family friend David Jackson as well as many dear friends. J.R. is also survived by Stephanie and her children Kelsey, C.J. and Hailey. J.R is preceded in death by his Father Joseph R. O'Reilly, Sr. (Randy), Grandfather William A. O'Reilly, Grandparents Francis A. and Yvonne R. Brunyer and cousin Tiffany Hambleton.
J.R. had a special bond with his mother Banya, his words always were "she is an amazing, special and kind woman", even if they didn't always see eye to eye. Although J.R. did not have any children of his own he loved being an uncle as well as a great-uncle and enjoyed teasing and giving his nieces and nephews hell. J.R. was always family driven, his thought was always "family first". J.R. made sure he was the life of the party. J.R.'s sarcasm and shenanigans will be sorely missed. J.R. believed in comfort, casual dress please (jeans preferred).
A celebration of J.R.'s life will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor Monday to Saturday between the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation. Please share your memories and photos with his family www.starksfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Starks Funeral Parlor

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
When my father passed away, JR was right there to comfort me and discuss my feelings, and the way it would go. Our Dads worked together on the UP railroad, and JR and Nikki were childhood friends. As well as Banja. JR, I'm grateful for you. The last thing you told me was that I have a beautiful family. You're good people. I love you man. Forever and always.

Melissa Fowler
Melissa Fowler
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved