Joseph R. O'Reilly, Jr.
J.R.
1977 ~ 2020
Joseph Randall (JR) O'Reilly, Jr. passed away on October 5, 2020 at his home in Redmond, Oregon. J.R. was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joseph R. (Randy) and Banya O'Reilly (Letham) on July 20, 1977. J.R. grew up and attended schools in Sandy, Utah. J.R.'s proudest moment was when he started his moving business in Bend, Oregon. J.R. possessed a love for dogs and was heartbroken when he recently lost his dogs Bleu and Karma. J.R.'s happiest and enjoyable times were when he was spending time with family, out on a lake fishing, riding a dirt bike or sticking a few dollar bills in a slot machine.
J.R. is survived by his Mother Banya and (stepfather) Mark Letham, siblings Nikki Moore (Jason), John Paul (J.P.) O'Reilly (Kara), Taylor Letham and Jacob O'Reilly (Haylee), Grandmother Gloria O'Reilly, Grandparents Dan and Darlene Letham, aunts, uncles, cousins, close childhood family friend David Jackson as well as many dear friends. J.R. is also survived by Stephanie and her children Kelsey, C.J. and Hailey. J.R is preceded in death by his Father Joseph R. O'Reilly, Sr. (Randy), Grandfather William A. O'Reilly, Grandparents Francis A. and Yvonne R. Brunyer and cousin Tiffany Hambleton.
J.R. had a special bond with his mother Banya, his words always were "she is an amazing, special and kind woman", even if they didn't always see eye to eye. Although J.R. did not have any children of his own he loved being an uncle as well as a great-uncle and enjoyed teasing and giving his nieces and nephews hell. J.R. was always family driven, his thought was always "family first". J.R. made sure he was the life of the party. J.R.'s sarcasm and shenanigans will be sorely missed. J.R. believed in comfort, casual dress please (jeans preferred).
A celebration of J.R.'s life will be on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor Monday to Saturday between the hours of 9 AM and 5 PM at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation. Please share your memories and photos with his family www.starksfuneral.com
