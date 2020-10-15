Joseph Rimensberger

03/06/76 ~ 09/28/20

Our wonderful brother, son, and father went to his mansion in paradise on September 28th.

He was a wonderful chef, loved to cook Greek food and the company of his Greek family. His pride and joy was spending time with his daughter Sophia. He loved fishing, camping, and enjoying the outdoors.

Joe was one of the most treasured chefs in Salt Lake City. He worked at one of the most prominent restaurants, in Salt Lake City. He received accolades for fine dishes. He was preceded in death by his aunt Anastacia and his Papou Tommy N. Zakis. He leaves behind his Mother Julie Rodriguez, Brother John, Sister Jasmine and his Twin Brothers Antonio and Domonick. Rest In Paradise Joseph, You will be sorely missed.



