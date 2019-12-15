Home

Joseph Rock Martinez
1940~2019
Layton, UT-With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph "Rock" Martinez. On December 10th 2019, Rock finally gave up after a long battle fighting heart complications and Parkinson's Disease. The last few years of his life were extremely difficult for him, although he always maintained a positive attitude and always had a smile on his face.
Rock was the kind of guy that everyone loved to be around. His warm smile and contagious laugh could light up a room instantly. For the full obituary and online guest book go to www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019
