Joseph S. Merrill
Jan 26, 1936- Septr 17, 2019
Our father, Joseph Skeen Merrill, was born to Taylor H. Merrill and Marian Skeen Merrill in 1936. His family was deeply rooted in this community and proud of its pioneer heritage. As a boy he roamed pastures and hillsides on his pony, Silver, in what is now Upper Sugarhouse. He was among the original backcountry skiers, trekking the Wasatch ridges and lines and Alta slopes on seven-foot wooden skis, cable bindings and leather boots. Joe skied with exceptional grace. Following graduation from East High in 1954, he served an honorable LDS mission in the Pacific Northwest states, including Alaska. In Alaska he learned he was not so much a fisher of men but of reds, silvers and rainbows. Joe was a devoted Beta Theta Pi and sang the fraternity songs with gusto. He was drafted into the army and served for two years stateside.
In 1960, he married Yvonne Young. He received his MBA (University of Utah), CPA and then PhD at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Eventually, he returned to Alaska with his wife, Yvonne Young, and their three young daughters, Melinda (Tietjen), Tessa (Reinemer) and Emily (Mortensen). Joe made some bold moves in Alaska's early statehood era. He owned a fishing site on Cook Inlet at the mouth of the Kenai River. He built three houses among black bears, moose and loons in Stuckagain Heights, Jewel Lake, and Homer, measuring and cutting on the trusty saw he bought from the Logan Temple workshop. Joe laid every oak floorboard with a hammer and nail and believed in a solid work ethic and the value of one's labor. He and Yvonne poured heart and soul into the craftsmanship and details of their homes, all of which remain legacies to this chapter of their lives. He designed creative, countless wonders in maple, oak and cherry on his yellow legal pad, including a set of golf clubs. Joe was a gifted accounting professor at several universities in Utah and Alaska, a steward of scholarship and dedicated reader of history and biography. Joe's river trips in Alaska remained highlights of his life- precarious fishing adventures in his trusty Avon raft down eight of Alaska's wildest rivers. He remained loyal to the Volvo model, and sought out fine design in his belongings, down to the cashmere socks and ironed cotton hankies.
His legacy includes three daughters and their husbands, eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren all of whom carry some of his best qualities, passions and energy. He is survived by two brothers, Taylor Merrill and Victor Merrill both of Salt Lake City. Siblings Marsha Wright and Dixon Merrill preceded him in death. Joe and Yvonne divorced in 1994. Somehow the design of his life faltered at the end, the columns stopped adding up, and he lived these parts of his life in shadow. He suffered in mind, body and spirit. But those who loved him carried him through the end, and hold the priceless memory of filling his final days with love and comfort. We know he is now casting out a line under the golden Midnight Sun, relishing the beauty of his next journey.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 22, 2019