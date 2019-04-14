|
Joseph "JL" Smith
June 8, 1928 - April 8, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Joseph Lawrence Smith, 90, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born June 8, 1928, in Salt Lake City to Joseph A. Smith and Alice Wade.
He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School. He served his country in the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII Occupation of Japan and the Korean War. He graduated from Westminster College with a B.S. in Behavioral Sciences. He was Assistant Chief of Police for the Salt Lake City Police Department, serving from 1953-1983. He served on several state and national law enforcement committees and was an accomplished, published writer and photojournalist.
After retirement, he became addicted to golf and working out at the Sports Mall. He also enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and the U.S. Life was an adventure for him. Most of all, he loved his family and was grateful for his good and true friends.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marianne; children Lori Garcia, Larry (Debbie) Smith, Sheri Kesler, Robert Smith, and Heidi (Paul) Ward; grandchildren Christopher, Rachel, Ashley, Hailey and Alec; great-grandchildren Colt and Gideon; and sisters Connie and Sandy. He was preceded in death by brother Leland and Son Michael.
The family would like to thank Aspen Ridge for their devoted, loving care.
There will be a visitation on Monday, April 15 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, immediately followed by graveside service at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Drive, SLC, UT 84106.
Carpe Diem
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019