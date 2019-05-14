Home

Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
Viewing
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
Joseph (Joe) Wilson


Joseph (Joe) Wilson Obituary
1945 ~ 2019
Joseph (Joe) Wilson was born on March 25, 1945 to Charles Walter Wilson and Elna Hacking Wilson. He passed away on May 11, 2019. Joseph married Sandra Nelson in 1984. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 pm at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main Street, Lehi, Utah with a viewing prior from 2:00-3:00 pm. The Viewing for friends and family will be held Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm also at Wing Mortuary, Lehi. Interment, Cedar Fort Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019
