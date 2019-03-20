Home

Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
Josephine Adams Van Fleet Obituary
1917~2019
Holladay, UT-Josephine Adams Van Fleet, age 101, passed peacefully at home with family on March 16, 2019 in Holladay, Utah. She was born June 29, 1917 in Layton, Utah to Dell and Sarah Kershaw Adams. She was the last survivor of nine siblings.
Josephine attended Davis High School. She married Stanford Soule Van Fleet on June 29, 1936 in Farmington, Utah. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Josephine was an intelligent woman and appreciated beauty in every form; the arts, music, fashion, and nature. She was known for her fashion sense and fabulous style. She was an accomplished classical pianist, master quilter, and made beautiful Japanese embroidery pieces called Bunka. She was a collector of antiques and dolls. She loved to read and kept up with current events. She was proud of her Mormon Pioneer heritage. She was a member of the Holladay Quilters Guild, the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and the Browning Society.
She had a positive attitude when dealing with hardships in life. She had a strong constitution and a lot of grit. She cherished time spent with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud of all of them.
Josephine is survived by her daughter, Kristine Van Fleet, two granddaughters, April (Bob) Ycmat and Cindy Price; great-grandchildren, Danielle (Ky) Jansson, Mckenzie Ycmat, McLayne Ycmat, and Jason Price. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Cletah (Kim) Madsen, their sons and her grandsons, David (Chris) Madsen, Todd (Mirjam) Madsen and great-grandchildren: Ryan, Skylar and Cameron and a great-great grandson, Jett Jansson. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanford, and son, Bradford Adams Van Fleet.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Noon at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 South Highland Drive with a viewing thirty minutes before the service. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Cemetery with an open house following at Cletah and Kim Madsen's home, 1407 East 6710 South, SLC, UT 84121.
The family would like to thank Signature Hospice for their compassionate care. Special thanks to Sarah, Hilary, Stephanie and especially, Angela for her expertise and kindness.
Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
