Josephine Bia Walters

Josephine Bia Walters Obituary
Josephine Bia Walters
1937 ~ 2020
Our sweet mom passed away on the afternoon of May 14th, ending her many struggles of the past few years. Josephine was born in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on November 27, 1937 to Geeske and Andries Bia. She grew up with her older sister, Elly Witlox Bia and her younger brother, Dries Bia. She immigrated to the United States to marry her husband, Richard Ray Walters. She had three children, Geesette Walters-Clark, Jed D Walters, and Ellenee Walters Sexson (Michael). She also had nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren who all called her Oma. We will miss you, Mom. We will think of you often and will love you forever. Dag, Liefde, dag. (Please go to www.goffmortuary.com for a full version).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020
