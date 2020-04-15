|
|
Josephine Matilda Carlisle Brinkerhoff
1933 ~ 2020
Josephine passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born on July 13, 1933 in Brookhaven, MS. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 AM prior to services. Interment will follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. For a complete obituary please visit www.memorialutah.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020