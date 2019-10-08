Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Josephine Kelaidis


1921 - 2019
Josephine Kelaidis Obituary
Josephine Kelaidis
Dec 20, 1921 ~ Oct 4, 2019
Josephine Lingos Kelaidis, 97 - born December 20, 1921 to Louis & Adelina Lingos in Salt Lake City, Utah passed away suddenly due to age related causes on October 4, 2019.
A celebration of Josephine's life will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 8, 2019
