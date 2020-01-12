|
Josephine D. Koehler Nielsen
In Loving Memory
Josephine D. Koehler Nielsen, age 92, passed peacefully into the welcoming arms of her creator on December 7th, 2019 while in her Salt Lake City home, surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was the crown jewel of the Nielsen family, and the light of her husband Warren's life. After meeting in 1944 at the Tune Town dance hall in Illinois, they fell in love and set out to start a life together in Utah, where they lived happily for their 74 years of marriage. Josephine was truly a woman of class. She was warm, kind, welcoming, and generous to all who met her. She had a love of fashion, and always dressed like she was ready for a night on the town. She shared this passion with her children, hand sewing their clothes for much of their early lives. She was also a fantastic cook, who would spend all day putting together a Sunday feast for her family every week. Decorating was another of her interests, and she endlessly rearranged the furniture of her home, much to Warren's displeasure.
Josephine was preceded in death by her daughter Sharon, her granddaughter Brenda, great grandson Andy, daughter-in-law Cindy, and son-in-law Jack. She is survived by her husband Warren, her sister Mary Ann; and children JoAnn, Kenny, Jane, Dick, Itzy, Cindy, and Tamyra. She also leaves behind a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks, and the Nielsen family is looking forward to commemorating all that was wonderful about our beloved Josephine. We extend our gratitude to all those who have called, visited, and paid respects during this difficult time.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020