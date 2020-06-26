July 31, 1933 ~ June 25, 2020

Jo Tuckett, age 86, passed away peacefully into eternity at her home on June 25th, 2020. She was born on July 31st, 1933, in Chibauttia, India to Jessie Watkinson Whittaker and Sergeant Major Arthur Whittaker, when her father was stationed there while serving in the British Army. Jo grew up in Stockport, England. At age 21 she joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Two years later she immigrated to the United States and settled in Salt Lake City. She graduated from LDS business college.

She married Glen Tuckett on March 19th, 1959, in the Salt Lake Temple.They settled in Provo, where they raised their family.Their union was blessed with 4 lovely daughters, who incidentally all worshiped their mother. She was an elegant, proper, cultured lady who enjoyed teaching these values to her posterity. Jo was an accomplished artist, voracious reader, talented seamstress and outstanding homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, especially being at the beach, but her greatest love was spending time with her family. She served in various capacities in the church but treasured her time spent in the Primary organization. She and Glen served as family history missionaries. Her wisdom and steadfast faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ guided her life and set an example for her family.

Jo is survived by her husband, Glen Tuckett, her daughters Shannon Tuckett, Kendall Tuckett, Erin Mooring (Jeremy), son-in-law Gene Shawcroft (Janeen); 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and daughter Alison Shawcroft.

A viewing will be held Sunday evening, June 28th, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Nelson Mortuary 4780 N University Ave, Provo, UT. The family encourages face masks and social distancing. There will be a brief graveside service for family Monday, June 29th, 2020, 10am at Eastlawn Cemetery, Provo, Utah.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at Utah Valley Hospital, the staff and patients at DaVita Dialysis, and the nurses of First Choice Hospice.



