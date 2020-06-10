Joshua Abram Gines
1986 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Joshua Abram Gines, age 34, of West Jordan, UT passed away on June 5, 2020. He was born to Bob and Torrie Gines on March 20, 1986 in Murray, UT. He is the proud father of Cohen and Chase Gines.
A graveside service will be held June 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com or obituaries.ksl.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.