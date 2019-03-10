|
|
Joshua Kurt Coy
1978-2019
Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Joshua Kurt Coy passed away in his home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Kurt and Letty Coy; his siblings, Casey Hughes (Amie) and Jamie Mackintosh (Chris); and his nephews and nieces, Ally, Presley, Hudson, and Maddox. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and many cousins including Bradley and Ben, who he was particularly close to.
A celebration of life will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, March 11 at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share your memories and photos with Joshua's family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019