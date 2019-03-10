Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Coy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Kurt Coy


1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua Kurt Coy Obituary
Joshua Kurt Coy
1978-2019
Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend Joshua Kurt Coy passed away in his home on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
He is survived by his parents, Kurt and Letty Coy; his siblings, Casey Hughes (Amie) and Jamie Mackintosh (Chris); and his nephews and nieces, Ally, Presley, Hudson, and Maddox. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and many cousins including Bradley and Ben, who he was particularly close to.
A celebration of life will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, March 11 at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 S 900 E, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share your memories and photos with Joshua's family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now