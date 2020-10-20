6/1/1976 ~ 10/9/2020

Taylorsville, UT-Joshua Paul Lloyd 44, passed away unexpectedly in Minot, ND on 10/9/2020 due to complications from COVID-19. Josh was born June 1, 1976 in SLC to Tom & Peggy Lloyd. He grew up in West Jordan along with his sister Desi. He married Heather Heaps on February 20, 2008. He was an amazing bonus dad to his kids Skyler and Temperance as well as a father figure to his nephews Domenic & Daunte. He loved them all dearly along with his Grandson Isaac. Everything he did was for his family and he will missed more than words can say.

After attending West Jordan High School Josh worked in the construction industry. He started out doing foundations, then glass which led him to becoming a Glazier. He worked at Steel Encounters for 15 yrs where he found his niche in architectural paneling. He moved onto Western Building Group where he worked as a Superintendent for 4 yrs. Josh loved to share his knowledge with others and mentored many throughout his career. At the time of his death, he was working on Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. He had so much pride in that project.

Josh enjoyed so many hobbies including his vivarium he built to house his frogs, saltwater fish, fantasy football, fishing, and camping. His yearly hunting trip with his Dad and Uncle Billy was always a favorite for him. He looked forward to it every year along with camping in Fairview Canyon every summer. He was a die hard Denver Broncos fan as well as NASCAR driver Ryan Newman.

Josh is survived by his wife of 12 yrs Heather, his children Skyler, Temperance (Chance), grandson Isaac, his parents Tom and Peggy Lloyd, his sister Desi, his parents in law Robert & Carolyn Heaps, numerous brothers and sisters in law as well as nieces and nephews and many friends that are considered family. And we cannot forget his furkids, Honey, Tebow, Payton, and Juice.

His family would like to extend a special thank you to his Western Building Group Family. Patrick, Jennifer, Jono, and Randy there are no words to express our love and gratitude for you all. Thank you is not enough.

Josh you are so loved and missed. You have left a void in my heart that will never be filled. Goodnight Babe, I Love You.

A celebration of Josh's life has not been planned yet due to the high number of COVID cases. The family will post on social media when a date has been decided.



