1982 ~ 2020

We lost our son, Josh, in a terrible work related accident on July 27, 2020. We are devastated by his loss. We will miss his dry sense of humor, that twinkle in his eye when we amused him with our lack of all things technical, his insatiable compassion for reading about science, politics and history, his love for mountain biking, his obsession with cars, his beautiful and unique eye for photography and his strive for perfection in everything he did.

Since my marriage to Ken Carlson, Josh experienced the love and generosity of an amazing father. His new extended family has embraced him with welcoming arms. Although Josh never had the desire for children, his three year old niece, Adela stole his heart. He never tired of hearing her shout, "It's Josh!", when he'd walk through the door.

Josh was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on June 2, 1982 and adopted by Kathy Lewis. On the 2nd day of his life, his foster mother told me I needed to buy the book, "The Strong-willed Child". That described Josh to a T! He graduated in 2010 from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Arts in photography. Josh's determination and persistence earned him a successful career in his field.

Josh was an accomplished athlete, thriving on every new thrill and challenge. He swam competitively in high school, completed three Tough Mudders, mountain biked over difficult trails and jumps, and was working toward Level 3 in Krav Maga.

Memorial details can be found on the Josh Lewis Memorial Facebook page. If you wish to make donations in Josh's name, he was a passionate supporter of Best Friends Animal Society and Heifer International.

Josh is preceded in death by his beloved "Gram", Lynn Lewis and his adoring second mother, Andrea. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Lewis, his step-father, Ken Carlson, his brother, Zach, his aunts, Gail and Meg, his step-siblings, Robert (Monique), David (Holly), Becky, Patrick (Shannon), Daniel, Jessica (Cesar) and extended family and friends. Josh's dog Lola, is with us, keeping Josh safely at our sides. We will cherish her until her time comes to join him, when we will return their ashes together to the earth in a place precious to them both.

In Andrea's words, "I'll be right there by you because I'm not going very far."



