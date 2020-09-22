1932 ~ 2020
SPRING GLEN-Josie Rukavina Blanc, age 88, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Parkdale Care Center in Price, Utah.
Josie was born in Helper, Utah to Nick and Mary Yengich Rukavina on May 1, 1932. She married Martin Blanc on August 3, 1959 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Martin passed away on October¬ 4, 1996.
Josie was a long-time resident of Carbon County. She attended the Spring Glen Elementary School in Spring Glen, Utah. She graduated from Carbon High School, the class of 1950. Josie began work after high school for Carbon Finance in Price, Utah. She also worked for the State Tax Commission Office in Price; for J.C. Penny Co. in Price, Utah and retired as a bookkeeper from Steve's Diesel in Helper, after 20 years.
Josie was a successful Kidney transplant survivor for 23 years. Due to her own careful management and the support of her current nephrologist in Salt Lake City, Utah, Dr. Jeff Barklow. Josie had other challenging health issues that she managed daily very well. She never complained and just took it in stride.
Josie and Martin enjoyed camping and fishing in their overhead cab camper when their children were small. She enjoyed the outdoors. She was a board member on the Carbon County Historical Society and a member of the Slovenian Home in Spring Glen.
While in the Hospital and Parkdale Center, unfortunately her family was not able to be by her side when she passed away-due to the COVID-19 virus.
Josie was a kind, caring compassionate, giving person always caring and placing others needs before her own. She always maintained a pleasant attitude.
She was devoted to her family and friends and always enjoyed attending functions with her sister, Kathryn (Kay) Rukavina. They were inseparable. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends and will be sorely missed. She will be remembered for her goodness and generosity to her family and friends.
She is survived by her two children: David Blanc, Spring Glen, Utah, and Annette (Paul) Bush, Boise, Idaho; five grandchildren; David Blanc Jr, Price, Utah; Mathew Blanc, Price, Utah; Shelby Blanc, Spring Glen, Utah; Robert Hunter (Chani), Price, Utah and Rachel Bush, Boise, Idaho; two great-grandchildren, Alia and Bo Hunter, Price, Utah; sister, Kathryn (Kay) Rukavina, Spring Glen, Utah. Preceded in death by her husband Martin, parents Nick and Mary Rukavina, brothers, Joe Rukavina, Nick Rukavina and Mike Rukavina; a sister, Mary Clear, and a daughter-in-law, Orrisa Blanc.
Funeral service, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. (masks are encouraged). Interment, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories of Josie online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net