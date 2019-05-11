|
On your birthday May 11th
Dearest Joslyn,
Our first thoughts each morning
and our last thoughts each night
are of you.
Your loving family.
Joslyn, just hearing your name evokes such love and anguish; I am truly bereft without you. In the days of agony after you suddenly departed this world, you sent me a butterfly. It was the butterfly that long ago you made me promise I would send to you when I died. It was beautiful, big and glorious as it circled and fluttered around me and it left too soon . . . as did you. I'm doing my best now to carry on without your comfort and council to be a better me.
Happy Birthday my beautiful girl.
Love, Mom
That glorious laugh of yours, a lyrical burst of sunshine that would spread joy to everyone with the good fortune to be in your company . . . I will miss that laugh. I remain of awe of the great person you are. Your steadfast devotion to helping others-especially the less fortunate, your deep compassion, your strength, and your dedication to fight for the disenfranchised of this world, I am a better person for knowing you. I am lucky and proud to be your brother.
Happy Birthday, Jossy
Love,
Your little brother, Brock
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 11, 2019