Joy DaNaze Steele, 94, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. She was born in 1925 to Alta and Victor Spencer. DaNaze married Robert F. Steele and together she and Bob raised 4 daughters. Services for DaNaze will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Church located on 1250 E. 4800 South, Murray, Utah with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at the same location. For full obituary and online condolences visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 14, 2020