Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mueller Park 3rd Ward
1825 S. 800 E
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller Park 3rd Ward,
1825 S. 800 E.
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Joy Elaine Heckmann Monson


Joy Elaine Heckmann Monson Obituary
1926 ~ 2019
Mom's most enduring advice to us was, "It takes too much energy to get mad." Mom served her family and community with all her heart, might, mind and soul, and a patient voice. She earned degrees in Nursing and education, but chose to devote her time to her family. She served a mission in Canada as a young woman. Later in life, with her husband Richard, she served three senior missions. Her children, grandchildren and friends will miss her, but we will cherish memories of her constant acts of love and kindness.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 68 years, Richard, and is survived by 6 children, 25 grandchildren and more than 50 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Mueller Park 3rd Ward, 1825 S. 800 E. Bountiful, Utah with a viewing from 9:30 am-10:30 am at the Church prior to services. Interment Lakeview Memorial.
For full obituary and to leave condolences visit www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 8, 2019
