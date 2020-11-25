Joy Ione Brown Larsen
November 11, 1930 ~
November 21, 2020
Joy Ione Brown Larsen loving Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at Legacy House where she lived with her special-needs son Lynn.
Joy was the fourth of five children born to Arnol Richard Brown and Myrtle Camp Brown of Koosharem, Utah where she spent her childhood. She attended Richfield high school. She met and married Art T Larsen of Glenwood, Utah and soon after the couple relocated to Kearns, Utah.
Joy and Art were blessed with five children. They loved being outdoors, fishing and camping with their family. They were close to their extended family with many gatherings and reunions. Joy was the proud grandma of 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Joy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions in the church including Relief Society President and Special Needs Primary President. She enjoyed directing road shows with the youth. Later she served a mission to San Antonio, Texas with her long-time best friend. She loved to read and write poetry. She was an excellent teacher and speaker. After Art passed away in 1988, Joy and her son Lynn were constant companions. She lived a life of compassionate service to all those around her.
She is survived by her five children: Kay Larsen Hadley (Greg), Layne A Larsen (Jackie), Diana Larsen Young (Warren), Sherm A Larsen, Lynn A Larsen; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and her brother Nad Brown (Markay).
The family is grateful to the staff at Legacy House for their kindness and care.
Due to safety concerns, the funeral will be held for immediate family only. Services will be streamed for family and friends on Friday, November 27th at 11:00 a.m. at: https://vimeo.com/482835917