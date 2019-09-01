|
1929 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, Joy Lenore Dahle Goodsell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by her family in Springville, Utah. She was 90 years old. For the last two years, Joy courageously endured the effects of Alzheimer's Disease. Even though she lost her ability to speak, she never lost her ability to communicate through her beautiful smile.
Joy was born January 6, 1929, in Logan Utah, to Joseph Merland and Maurine Lenora (Fife) Dahle. She was the eldest of six children. Growing up in the small farming town of Weston, Idaho, she attended and graduated from West Side High School, where she began to date her future husband, Phill H. Goodsell. Joy attended Utah State University after high school, until her marriage to Phill on September 3, 1948 in the Salt Lake Temple. Joy then worked to support Phill through college. In 1958, they moved to Boise, Idaho, where they raised their eight children and enjoyed many wonderful friends and memories.
In 1989, Phill and Joy moved to Provo, UT, to be closer to family, and enjoyed many cultural and sporting events at BYU. Joy took many trips around the U.S. and overseas, and especially enjoyed traveling with her siblings and their spouses, particularly to their ancestral homeland of Norway.
Mom will be remembered for her devotion to her family and faith. She lived a giving and fulfilling life of service to others, blessing and influencing many lives with her work ethic, homemaking skills, and love of music. She was active in community affairs and inspired her five sons to become Eagle Scouts. While raising her children, she ran two small successful businesses out of her home.
One of Joy's greatest pleasures was being surrounded by family and friends. Many were happy recipients of her delicious homemade meals and her warm hospitality. Her home was always open to all who needed a place to stay. She was often complimented on having a clean, orderly and beautiful home.
Joy had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including many years as Stake Relief Society President. She was an accomplished pianist and organist and enjoyed playing in church and in the Temple.
Many people, throughout her life, commented on how fitting the name, "Joy" was for our mother. She truly lived up to her name and brought so much "JOY" into the lives of others. Her passing leaves a void in many hearts.
Joy is survived by her eight children; Lyle (Diane) of Peoria, AZ; Bradford (TJ) of Boise, ID; Karen Hubbard (Jim) of Grace, ID; Janean Baker (Matthew) of Spanish Fork, UT; Janna Hirst of Salt Lake City, UT; Robert (Karen) of Alexandria, VA; Theodore "Ted" (Staci) of Lodi, CA; and Joseph (Heidi) of Payson, UT; along with 28 grandchildren, and 31 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry F. Dahle (Joan) of St. George, UT; and Brent L. Dahle (Shelly) of Logan, UT; two sisters, Ellen Nyman (Brent) of Logan, UT; and Sheila Willey (Richard) of St. George, UT; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Phill H. Goodsell, her grandson, Daniel Bradford Goodsell, and her brother, Cline M. Dahle.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 am in Weston, Idaho at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 27 North Main. A viewing will be held from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Interment will follow at the Weston City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.webbmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019