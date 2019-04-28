|
|
Joy Louise Hampton Benzon
April 30, 1931 ~ April 20, 2019
Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend Joy Louise Hampton Benzon passed away April 20, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:15 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, with the funeral following at 11:30 a.m., at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. For complete obituary and condolences, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019