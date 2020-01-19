|
Joy Marie Hammer Bemis
1937~2020
SLC, UT-Joy Marie Hammer Bemis was born in Montgomery, Alabama to parents Charles Wilson Hammer and Reva Rankin Hammer. She had two older brothers, Charles and George. Her family moved to Salt Lake City before Joy was one year old. She attended local schools, graduated from East High and received a Bachelor's degree in Business from Westminster College in 1959. She sang in the Girl's Glee Club and the Concert Choir, was a member of the Women's Basketball team and served as student body Treasurer her senior year.
Joy met the love of her life, Bruce M. Bemis, at Wasatch Presbyterian Church. They were married there on September 17, 1959. She held several different positions and retired in 1994 from Hercules, Inc. Joy was an active member of Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, served as an elder and librarian. She enjoyed needlework, quilting, playing tennis and bridge, playing piano, cross country skiing and square dancing.
Joy and Bruce had three children: Ronald (Amy), Richardson, Texas; Kathryn Wight (James), Holladay, Utah; and Sheryl Bertrand (Jon), Taylorsville, Utah; five grandchildren: Deidra Bemis, Britney Wight Tomlinson (James), Gregory Wight (Vanessa), Daniel Bertrand, Josilyn Bertrand and five great grandchildren. Joy was preceded in death by her parents and brothers.
Joy died from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease. The family wishes to thank the Silverado Hospice team and the staff at Auberge (formerly Silverado) Memory Care Community for their love and care for Joy during the last years of her life.
There will be a Memorial Service for the Witness to the Resurrection held at Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church on January 21 at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/joy-marie-hammer-bemis
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Mount Olympus Presbyterian Church library.
