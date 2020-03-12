Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT
Joy Nelson Barnett


1929 - 2020
Joy Nelson Barnett Obituary
Joy Nelson Barnett
1929-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Joy Nelson Barnett, 90, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend danced her way to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Joy was born on June 26, 1929 in SLC to Joseph Victor and Della Stevenson Nelson. She married her sweetheart Jack William Barnett on June 25, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on their 9th wedding anniversary. They raised two sons, Brad and Todd, both deceased. When Jack passed in 2007, they had been married for 58 years.
Joy is survived by 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, a cousin and many friends.
Services to be held Saturday, March 14 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary-3401 Highland Drive, SLC. Visitation @ 10:00 AM and Funeral Services @ 11. Interment to immediately follow. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
