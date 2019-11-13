|
|
|
|
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
the Draper 7th Ward Chapel
|
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
the Draper 7th Ward Chapel
|
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
the Draper 7th Ward Chapel
|
Joy Rasmussen
1940 - 2019
|
|
|
Joy Ham Rasmussen
June 4, 1940 ~ Nov. 9, 2019
Draper, Utah-Lola Joy Ham Rasmussen, our sweet and loving mother and Grandma Jo, passed away peacefully at 4:20 A.M. on November 9, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Draper, Utah, surrounded by her family.
Joy was born June 4, 1940, in Murray, Utah, to Arling Willard "Bud" Ham and Leola Virginia Hakanson Ham. She spent her early years in Nevada and California and her childhood in Midvale and West Jordan, Utah. She graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah, in 1958, having enjoyed Jordan Beetdigger's 60th High School Reunion September 18, 2018, with dear friends. Joy was a Jordan High Charlonian and met her high school sweetheart, Craig William Rasmussen, of Draper, Utah, when she was a sophomore. Joy celebrated her first date with Craig at a Christmas dance in Sandy, Utah. She waited patiently for Craig while he served a 2 1/2 year Spanish-American Mission in Texas. Joy graduated from LDS Business College as a Comptometrist. While Craig was away, Joy worked at The LDS Church Office Building in the Presiding Bishopric Office and spent her evenings serving as a Regional Missionary in the South West Salt Lake Valley.
Joy and her "Tweety", Craig, were married "For All Eternity" in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on September 8, 1961, by Elder LeGrand Richards, 28 days after Craig was released from his mission. Craig said that it could have been sooner but Joy felt she needed some "courting" time! "Man is that he might have Joy." Craig was proud of Joy and frequently shared with others his love and reason for his favorite scripture. They enjoyed over 52 years together before Craig passed away on January 1, 2014. Joy and Craig are the proud parents of 4 children, 9 adoring grandchildren and 1 great grand child.
Joy and Craig started their marriage in Draper, Utah, for a short month prior to Craig's Utah Army National Guard 144th Hospital Evacuation Unit being activated during the Berlin Crisis. This took the newlyweds to Missouri their first year where they spent their first Thanksgiving and Christmas together, establishing traditions that would later be some of their families greatest memories. Upon their return, they lived in Draper, Utah until after Craig's graduation from BYU, at which time they moved to Bountiful, Utah and eventually Idaho Falls, Idaho, before raising their family in Sandy and Draper, Utah.
Joy worked part time, while her children were young, at Wonder Bread and Highland Dairy as a book keeper and spent the majority of her career working for Intermountain Healthcare as a Cottonwood Hospital Nursery Assistant, a PBX Operator at Cottonwood, LDS and Alta View Hospitals and as an Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator at Cottonwood Hospital, a job that she dearly loved. She had many friendships with co-workers and volunteers of all ages. Many visited her office seeking needed advice or a listening ear. She was much loved and respected and was honored as The Cottonwood Hospital Employee of the Month. She served many years on the Intermountain and Utah State Volunteer Hospital Boards and was a Volunteer at Cottonwood Hospital during her working years. Upon her retirement, Joy continued as a Volunteer at Alta View Hospital, logging thousands of hours and being recognized with numerous awards. She was a simple and humble person who preferred to be the giver rather than the recipient. She supported the Intermountain Foundation and Festival of Trees, was known for remembering birthdays and giving hand written notes and cards. Joy enjoyed preparing small gifts to share, often secretly, with the many she adored and strangers alike. Joy had a great fondness for her nieces and nephews. She was non judgmental and treated others with the utmost respect regardless of their situations. She was a Temple Worker at the Jordan River Temple and the Draper, Utah Temple, serving in the baptistry and front office.
Joy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, faithfully serving numerous occasions as President of the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations and as Stake Relief Society President and Sunday School Secretary. Her organizational skills, genuine love, kind demeanor and giving ways were an example of her true spirit as she served many years as the Girl's Rough Camp Director. That was during the days when "rough" meant spending hours digging through the dry spring to find your own water or needing to replace your car muffler every time you returned home! She brought subtle humor, spiritual awareness, perseverance and a never-ending caring touch to many Young Women whom entrusted her. She adored all "Her Girls" over the years who, in turn, lovingly called her Grandma Jo.
Joy was an attentive, loving and caring mother and cherished by her children and their friends. She was a true homemaker, being a wonderful cook, and excelling in floral arrangements, sewing costumes and a master cake decorator. She had a love for Richard Paul Evans books, gatherings with neighborhood friends, fresh seafood, and enjoyed crafts of all kinds. Joy willingly shared her talents and was fully devoted to her husband and children's needs. She was a supporter of sports events, music and dance recitals, and the PTA.
Joy felt most comfortable with her family whom she considered her best friends. Family events, holidays, meals and travel time were frequent and treasured moments. Joys' grandchildren cherish the many intimate conversations, sleep overs and silly expressions of love that she frequently shared individually and together with them. She taught by gentle example and left lasting memories; and although, as a family, we are incredibly sad to have her gone from this earthly life, we rejoice in her happy and awaited reunion with her husband, son and parents. Joy exemplified true grace and an incredibly strong resilience as she carried on daily to enjoy as much time as she could with her family. Her family is so grateful for her amazing life and the legacy she has left. Until we meet again, "We Love You More", our sweet Mother and Grandma Jo.
Joy is survived by her daughters: Tami Rasmussen Dautel (Scott), and Jill Rasmussen Brunt (Doug); her son, Randy Craig Rasmussen (Heather); her nine grandchildren: Stephanie Dautel, Megan Dautel Sorenson (Jon), Emily Dautel Peay (Gib); Marissa Jo Brunt; Braden Rasmussen (Hannah), Aaron, Cassi, Kimi, and Lindsey Rasmussen; her great grandchild, Olivia Joy Sorenson; her sister, Judy Ham Janson (Herb); Craig's siblings, Lane (Sue), Dianne, Shannon, Brent (Mary). She is preceded in death by her husband, Craig William Rasmussen; her son, Clark William Rasmussen; her parents, "Bud" and Leola Ham; her brother, Gene Ham; her in laws, "Sonne" and Ramona Rasmussen; Craig's brother, Ken Rasmussen; In-laws, Connie Ham, Beth Ward, Tim Allan, and Ken Faulkner; her nephew, Jeremy Allan and nieces, Hillary Allan and Rosina Rasmussen. Special thanks to Doctor's Ed Frech and Phil Roberts, The Interventional Radiology Staff at Alta View Hospital, Maureen Keil, and many family and friends who lovingly assisted in her care.
Memorial services to honor Joy will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Draper 7th Ward Chapel, 600 East, 12353 South, Draper, Utah at 12:00 p.m. with viewings held at the same location on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Joy will be buried beside her husband and son at the South Jordan City Cemetery, 1055 West 10630 South, South Jordan, Utah. The family would be grateful for all who desire to take a moment to share their memories of Joy c/o GoffMortuary.com, Legacy.com or with her family.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019