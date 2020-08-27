1/2
Joyce A. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. Kelly
Aug 27, 1929 ~ Sept 7, 2018
Mom would never go around and tell people today was her birthday, but guess what, that's what we are here for! We are celebrating your special day and thinking about all the fun memories we have had on your birthday. What we don't miss, is trying to think of an awesome gift to give you, especially since you had everything. We think of you daily, sometimes hourly, basically ALL THE TIME. Know you are missed each and every day. XO
Love, your family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved