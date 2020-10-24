Joyce Ann Williams

1950 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, UT-Joyce Ann Williams, age 69, passed away on Oct. 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on Dec. 12, 1950, in Charleston, West Virginia to Harry and Leona Lacy. She married Donnie W. Williams on Nov. 7, 1980.

Joyce was an avid crafter and loved her family very much. There was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She was always taking in and caring for the people she came across.

She is survived by 3 brothers, 2 sisters, Tiffiny Harrison (daughter), Wendy Black (Les), Shawn Williams (Becky), Faithe Bluck, Chase Hood, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donnie Williams, son Jeremy Williams, and her parents

Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be held private to immediate family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date, please call and leave a message or text Cheyenne Petersen 385-401-7565 for more information.



