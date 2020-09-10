Joyce Bedont
1937 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-Grace Joyce Olsen Bedont was born on August 31, 1937 in Freeman Gulch, Bingham Canyon, Utah to Melvin Elliot Olsen and Grace Sara Yancey. Mom grew up in Copperton, Utah. She returned home to her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2020.
She married Felix Bedont (deceased) on November 19, 1955, solemnized on March 10, 2018. She is survived by three children, Bob (Florence) Bedont, Becky Bedont-Guy and Paul (Karen) Bedont.
She was a dedicated Wife and Mother, wonderful friend and joyful soul. Mom and Dad were both proud graduates of Bingham High School and life-long "Ute" fans. She was an accomplished chef and graduate of Cordon Blue cooking school, and a die-hard "Red Hat" Lady. The ever-selfless community servant, she engaged in countless community causes throughout the years, providing active leadership in PTA, Cub Scouts, Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) philanthropic sorority benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and served as Pioneer Valley Hospital Volunteer Coordinator and Gift Shop Manager. A staunch Democrat, she also worked tirelessly as a delegate for several candidates.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1pm at Redwood Memorial Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, prior to internment. The family acknowledges the kindnesses extended to Mom by the staff and residents at Legacy Retirement Community, Legacy Branch Relief Society, Inspiration Hospice and Caring Senior Services.
Mom, we'll miss your Love.
