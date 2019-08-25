|
1927 ~ 2019
Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend left us on August 23, 2019. She died peacefully in her sleep, reuniting with her dear husband of 64 years.
Born October 14, 1927, to Daniel & Hettie Dunn Caldwell in Paris, Idaho. She grew up in Grace, Idaho with two half brothers & six step-brothers and sisters. She married the love of her life, Berdean Arthur Payne on May 1, 1946. Together, they moved to Salt Lake and raised their four children on Logan Avenue.
She retired as a general partner at Rusco Window Company after 27 years. She then worked part-time in marketing research because she could never sit down. She loved to paint and be creative, she was a member of several walking clubs and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She will be remembered for her infectious smile and love of sunsets.
She was the mother of Jimmy (Lee) Payne, Salt Lake City; Daniel Payne Overgaard, AZ; Kathleen Payne, Salem, OR; Leslie (Jon) Malecker, Salt Lake City. Grandmother to Lisa(Mark) Mou, Andrew (Chandra) Griguhn, Calli (Miles) McGann, Ryan (Molly) Tack-Hooper, Daniel (Christina) Payne, Robyn (Andy) Jensen, Mat Malecker, Alex Malecker, and Abbie Payne. Great-Grandma to Skyler, Sean and Christopher Mou, Keegan and Logan Mcgann, and Parker Payne. She was preceded in death by her husband and all their siblings and her son in law Jon Malecker. She was proud to be the last surviving member of both sides of her and Berdean's family. She will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank Comfort Worx Hospice for their excellent care. Graveside services will be held on August 29, 2019, at 2:00 pm located at 3401 S Highland Drive, SLC 84106.
