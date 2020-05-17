|
1943 ~ 2020
Joyce D. McNally, 77, of Salt Lake City, Utah peacefully passed away on May 16, 2020 at home after bravely battling a glioblastoma. She was surrounded by her family -- including the dogs.
Joyce was born at LDS hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 3, 1943 to Ralph and Marie (La Preaze) Dunkley. She married the love of her life and best friend, Gary McNally on September 14, 1965 at St. Mark's Cathedral in Salt Lake City.
Joyce was a proud graduate of South High School and attended both Westminster College and the University of Utah where she earned her B.S. in Medical Technology.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years Gary McNally, son Jeffrey Bruce McNally, daughter Michelle Marie Schilling Bartholomew (Anthony), granddaughters Melise Elizabeth Burningham (Damian), Katarina (Kat) Schilling, and Elizabeth (Peach) Schilling, great-grandson Rowan Bruce Burningham, soon to be great-granddaughter Oakley Mae Burningham, and best friend Sharon Mulhall.
Joyce's affiliations with the Order of Eastern Star Radiant Chapter, P.E.O, a proud member of Chapter D, and St. Mark's Cathedral reflected her nature for charity, Christian faith, service, and education. Joyce, or Nana as her family always called her, was a committed and loving mother, grandmother, friend, and life partner. Nana loved celebrating and decorating the home for all holidays, especially Christmas.
Joyce had a deep love of nature whether it was on the golf course, fly fishing on the Madison, watching birds on a marsh, or at the family cabin in the Utah mountains; her favorite was the island of Kauai. She also loved playing the piano and laughing around the family dinner table.
In remembrance of Joyce, if so moved, please make a donation to St. Mark's Cathedral in Salt Lake City, PEO Ruth S. Clayton Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Ducks Unlimited, or the Humane Society.
Time and place of service and celebration of life to be announced at a later date due to COVID-19.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020