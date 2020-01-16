|
|
Joyce Elaine Gorney
July 14, 1943-January 6, 2020
Loving Daughter, Mother, Grandmother, and Great grandmother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Joyce dedicated her life to her family. Her pride was in her four sons. Her joy was in her grandchildren as she saw them grow.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father Ralph, and her mother Virginia. She is survived by her four sons, Douglas, Darren, Daniel and Dustin, her siblings David and Pat, 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah, with viewing at 10 am, followed by services at 11 am. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020