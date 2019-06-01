|
Joyce Endsley Bueno
Dec 5, 1943 ~ May 22, 2019
Joyce Endsley Bueno, age 75, passed away peacefully at her home on May 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a long and valiant battle with COPD. Joyce was born to John S. and Lavone Carruth Endsley in Salt Lake City, Utah on December 5, 1943. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William J. Bueno, her children Michael (Yllian) Bueno, David Bueno and Audree (Michael Barnes) Bueno as well as well as her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce enjoyed a successful career as a hairdresser. She had a full schedule due to her talent with the scissors and her empathetic ear for her clients' problems. However, her first love was for God and her family. She enjoyed gardening, reading, animals, music and never turned down a Starbuck's Venti Frappuccino. Joyce was a much beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal and giving friend. She always had a kind word and a smile for everyone she encountered, and always went out of her way to give a compliment or a warm, enveloping hug to anyone in need.
Joyce knew what you needed before you knew yourself, and she gave of herself generously, without complaint. Her contagious laugh and her wonderful sense of humor will be sorely missed. Joyce had the most incredible combination of strength, compassion, warmth, selflessness, grace and acceptance. There were none who crossed her path that didn't love her. Our pain is deep, but her suffering is over. We are heartbroken at her departure, yet relieved that she is finally at peace.
Joyce had a heart as big as the moon. We were all so very fortunate to have such an inspiration in our lives. Joyce personified what's right in this world. Be like Joyce and the world would be a much better place. We love you, Joyce.
The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Joyce's name to the ASPCA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019