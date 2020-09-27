Jan 5, 1930 ~ Sep 19, 2020
A lovely and wonderfully caring individual, Joyce Barnes aged 90, passed away on September 19 due to a sudden illness (not Covid related). She was born in Woodland, California to George and Fern (Foster) Colburn and raised in Denver, Colorado, graduating from East High School and then acquiring a Bachelors, Masters and a Doctorate in Education. Growing up she spent wonderful summers in Henefer, Utah with her maternal grandparents, her little brother Frank, and her favorite cousin, Malin Foster. After teaching music in public schools she transitioned to special education, which became her passion. After over 30 years with Granite School District she retired as the Director of Special Education and Pupil Services. Following her first retirement, Joyce trained to be a professional mediator, and especially enjoyed restorative justice cases involving juveniles. Joyce married the love her life, John Barnes in 1951, and they remained together for a lovely 69 years, and with her love of travel, she took her husband all over the world. Daughters, Ariel Owen of California, Barb Barnes of Montana and granddaughter Autumn Barnes will also miss her as their candid yet always kind guide and supporter. Also left behind are her brother Frank Colburn and sister-in-law Charlotte of Missouri and their three children and grandchildren as well as brother and sister-in-law Sam and Anita Barnes of Michigan and their child. Joyce was preceded in death by her granddaughter Renee Owen and son-in-law Jim Owen. Joyce was deeply involved in and committed to, serving her community. She was a member of many community organizations, most notably the Salt Lake City League of Women Voters where she served as president in the early years, and held other positions over the years. She was also very much involved in the cultural landscape of Utah, including theatre, Shakespeare in Cedar City, ballet, opera, jazz concerts and many others. Joyce was a member of her beloved Salt Lake Chapter of Crones (wise elder Women) and as a founding member, she deeply loved, cherished and benefited from the sisterhood of that group. She also leaves behind many friends, including the "Church of the Brunch" group, colleagues, former neighbors from when they lived in Holladay, people she mentored and more. The family would like to extend our gratitude to Amanda Lambert for her incredible skills and big heart as she provided professional case management services as well as Home Care Assistance, specifically Bernadette Hooker for such flawless loving and attentive assistance over the years and also Joyce's physical therapist/trainer/supporter, Wendy Flath, and the kind supportive staff at Parklane. Joyce had a lovely life, well lived and well shared. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the League of Women Voters by going online to https://www.lwvutah.org/donations
and clicking on the "Joyce Barnes Memorial Fund" link, or mail to ULWV Education Fund 200 W. 200 South Suite 2114 SLC Utah 84101. Sadly because of the pandemic, in person services will not be held. If you have memories to share or would like to know more about your friend Joyce, please visit jbarnesmemorial.com
, there will be a link on that website if you want to be contacted about an online memorial in the near future. If you just want to be listed for contact, please use this online link, https://forms.gle/HG298G8L1nSZvi8h6