In Loving Memory
Evelyn Joyce McNeil Green passed away on June 27, 2020 due to age-related causes in Bountiful, Utah. The daughter of Ulrus and Evelyn McNeil, Joyce was the oldest of five children and grew up in Bountiful having many adventures; most with her best friend, Carolee Campana (Hatch), who she stayed close to for 87+ years.
Joyce studied piano at the McCune School in Salt Lake and had great potential and exceptional talent. This led to her lifelong love of music.
She met her sweetheart and partner, Milton C. Green, and they were married April 9, 1949 . Married in the Salt Lake Temple on November 18, 1955. Milt and Joyce were true partners in all aspects of life. They enjoyed time together and were a team when working toward goals and weathering difficulties. Milt and Joyce raised five children while founding a successful road construction company, M. C. Green (later M. C. Green & Sons). Joyce was a key part of the company's success. Milt and Joyce designed and built their dream home and it became the center of their lives. The door was always open to friends, family and those in need. Milt and Joyce had many close friendships over the years that led to travel, lots of golf, and great stories. Joyce was active in the Oakridge Country Club Ladies Association, organizing parties and ladies golf activities and serving as President. Joyce was an active member of the LDS Church and held many positions through her life including Primary President, Compassionate Service, Cub Scouts, and pianist or chorister several times.
After Milt died in 2004, Joyce was diagnosed with macular degeneration and progressively lost her sight. She voluntarily participated in several studies testing drugs for treatment of macular degeneration. She also participated in similar programs searching for a cure for breast cancer.
Joyce has struggled with the loss of her sight and the losses that followed: her independence, mobility, ability to drive and play the piano. Mom did not spend time pitying herself. She was always quick with a joke or word play that kept it from seeming the tragedy that it really was. Blindness and aging were both hard for her, but she would make people laugh about it with her. Always an avid reader, Joyce got started with Books on Tape from the Library for the Blind and read hundreds if not thousands of books which she loved to talk about.
Joyce could make a person feel important just by visiting with them. She was always grateful for time that was spent with her. The last two years, she has been especially grateful to the people who took care of her at Creekside. Her helpers have been amazing through thick and thin. They have given tender care, cheered her on when she needed it, and have been good friends to her.
Family was always important to Joyce. She made sure all the grandkids got together for birthdays, holidays, and outings to the zoo and youth symphony. She was always up for a shopping trip and lunch at the Tiffin Room in ZCMI.
She is survived by her children: Connee Tingey, Mark Green (Lisa), Susan (Suzi) St. Jeor (Wally), Bill Green (J'Rel), and estranged son, Brad (Sue), seventeen grandchildren and more than eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milt, and her sisters.
We would like to extend our thanks to all those who have cared for Joyce over the past years and also to those who showed her kindness through phone calls, visits and cards. You brought much joy to her life.
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N 400 E. Attendees are asked to follow guidelines for COVID19. Graveside services for family and close friends will be held Tuesday, July 7th at 11:00 a.m. in the Bountiful City Cemetery.
Joyce so wanted a cure for macular degeneration that the family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dr. Paul Bernstein Research Dept., c/o John Moran Eye Center, 65 So. Mario Capecchi Dr, SLC, UT 84132.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com