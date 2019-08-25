|
"Gone Shopping"
West Valley City, UT-I passed away August 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was born of goodly parents (George and Gwendolyn Vince) who taught me well. I loved them and my brothers and sisters - George, Myrtle, Raymond, Audrey, and my sweet Bonnie. At 19, I joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with my dear friend Margaret. I married Richard Condie Carter November 7, 1953 (which was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple). We lived in New Jersey for 2 years before moving to Salt Lake City in 1955. We were blessed with 5 children - Briant, Lori Kennedy, Cindy, Vince and Julie Stinnett (Ed). I leave behind 6 grandchildren - Dallas Brown, Tyler Kennedy, Travis Kennedy, Nichole Sanchez, Eddie Stinnett, Ricky Stinnett; and 3 great grandchildren - Ashtyn, Braighlee, and Hazel. They were all my joy. Several of many things that brought me joy in this life have been: being a lifelong active member of my faith, my Canadian heritage, annual San Diego retreats, my Westshire neighborhood, the sound of bagpipes, and a good bargain. A special thank you to Wendy and Gail from CNS for their loving care of Joyce. With appreciation for the compassionate and dignified care provided by Independent Funeral Services.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at noon with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at the LDS church on 3150 W. Whitehall Ave (3985 S.)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019