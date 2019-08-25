Home

POWERED BY

Services
LDS Church
3150 West Whitehall Ave
Salt Lake City, UT 84120
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
LDS church on 3150 W. Whitehall Ave (3985 S.)
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
LDS church on 3150 W. Whitehall Ave (3985 S.)
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Hazel Vince Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Hazel Vince Carter Obituary
"Gone Shopping"
West Valley City, UT-I passed away August 24, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. I was born of goodly parents (George and Gwendolyn Vince) who taught me well. I loved them and my brothers and sisters - George, Myrtle, Raymond, Audrey, and my sweet Bonnie. At 19, I joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with my dear friend Margaret. I married Richard Condie Carter November 7, 1953 (which was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple). We lived in New Jersey for 2 years before moving to Salt Lake City in 1955. We were blessed with 5 children - Briant, Lori Kennedy, Cindy, Vince and Julie Stinnett (Ed). I leave behind 6 grandchildren - Dallas Brown, Tyler Kennedy, Travis Kennedy, Nichole Sanchez, Eddie Stinnett, Ricky Stinnett; and 3 great grandchildren - Ashtyn, Braighlee, and Hazel. They were all my joy. Several of many things that brought me joy in this life have been: being a lifelong active member of my faith, my Canadian heritage, annual San Diego retreats, my Westshire neighborhood, the sound of bagpipes, and a good bargain. A special thank you to Wendy and Gail from CNS for their loving care of Joyce. With appreciation for the compassionate and dignified care provided by Independent Funeral Services.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at noon with a viewing prior from 10:30 to 11:45 AM at the LDS church on 3150 W. Whitehall Ave (3985 S.)
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.