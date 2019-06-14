|
|
Joyce Justice Joseph
1921 ~ 2019
Joyce Joseph passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday June 7, 2019.
She was born in Wolverhampton England on Sept 15, 1921 to James W. Justice and Winifred Nichols Justice.
Married the love of her life Alvin W. Joseph on March 7, 1942. They shared many adventures together they emigrated to the US June 30, 1953.
Preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, sister and her twin sister.
Survive by her daughter Judie, step daughter Patricia Beale, step son John Joseph, her beloved grand twins April and Christian. Many grand, great, great, great and great great great grand children, nieces and nephews.
Joyce was beautiful, kind, funny and sweet. She was loved and admired by every one that knew her-she will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Signature Hospice and Home Option Personal Care for their excellent care and kindness.
Please come to a celebration of life at her home June 22, 2019 between 4-8 3725 South 1100 East. In lieu of flowers please donate to Best Friend Animal Society-Kanab Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 14 to June 16, 2019