|
|
Joyce L. Brand Van Bibber Barker
1935 - 2020
Our sweet Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Aunt, passed from this life while surrounded by her loving family and into the loving arms of her father and mother and family on January 3, 2020.
Joyce was born to Jacob and Lena Brand on June 21, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the fifth child in the family. Joyce grew up in the Sugar House are of Salt Lake City and attended Irving Jr. High School and graduated from East High School in 1953.
Mom married our dad, Clarence Van Bibber on July 17, 1953. They later divorced in 1967. Mom then married Gailard Barker in April 1981. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Jordan River Temple. They resided in Aguila, Arizona and had a wonderful life and love affair until Gailard's death on November 20, 2002. Mom then moved to South Jordan, Utah and resided there until she passed away.
Mom was always a strong Dutch woman and mother and was very proud of her Dutch heritage. She worked her entire life as a book keeper and accountant. Her last employment was with the Meadows Ranch and Rehabilitation Center in Wickenburg, Arizona, until she retired after 22 years of service in 2003. Mom always had a strong belief in our Savior and the Gospel and served in many church assignments. Mom loved serving in the Jordan River Temple and found life long friends in their service.
Joyce is preceded in death by her father and mother, her brothers Hugh, Leonard, and John Brand, and her sister Gladys Brand, husband Gailard Barker. She leaves behind her children, Bob (Sheri) Van Bibber, Ron (Joleen) Van Bibber, Kathy (Randy) Anderson, grandchildren Ashley (Lonnie) Petersen, Amber Gillespie, Chris Van Bibber, Justin (Rachel) Van Bibber, Courtney (Chris) Featherstone, Cori (Charles) Donahue, Scott (Megan) Anderson, Heather (Rick) Flores, Phillip (Katie) Anderson and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Customized Home Health Care, Rachelle, DeDe and Natalie for their tender care this past year. Also the staff at Legacy House for their care and support during these past months as well as The Canyons Hospice Care.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 S), South Jordan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home, with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery, 3401 S. Highland Drive. To leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020