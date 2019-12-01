|
Joyce Lorraine Maki
Nov. 2, 1925-Nov. 19, 2019
Joyce passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She was married to Kenneth Maki for 68 years. She is survived by her daughter Karen Maki and her son and daughter in law Paul & Leslee Maki, two grandchildren Tania Mahan & Andrew Donahue , Jeff & Misty Maki, and Amber Maki. six greatgrandchildren Hayden, Taylor, Jace, Nolan, Ethan and Lily. She was preceded in death by grandchild Nick Maki, brother James Johnson and sisters (Betty and Bill Grenfell, Donna and Ray Lenten and Marie Lalonde. )
Joyce was born of goodly parents James and Mae Johnson. She was a devout Presbyterian and passionate about attending church. Her greatest joy came from visiting with her many friends at church and church functions. A special thank you to her longtime neighbors who lived next door (Betty & Jim Katsos) All you did for Joyce will never be forgotten.
Joyce loved to sew, knit and quilt. She had an impish smile that garnered attention in any room she was present. She had a good friend named, Maxine her cat who loved lying and sitting with Joyce.
Her life will be celebrated Tuesday December 3rd at Granger Christian church, 3232 West 4100 South at 11:00 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019