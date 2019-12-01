Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley View Memorial Park
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Maki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Lorraine Maki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Lorraine Maki Obituary
Joyce Lorraine Maki
Nov. 2, 1925-Nov. 19, 2019
Joyce passed away surrounded by her loved ones. She was married to Kenneth Maki for 68 years. She is survived by her daughter Karen Maki and her son and daughter in law Paul & Leslee Maki, two grandchildren Tania Mahan & Andrew Donahue , Jeff & Misty Maki, and Amber Maki. six greatgrandchildren Hayden, Taylor, Jace, Nolan, Ethan and Lily. She was preceded in death by grandchild Nick Maki, brother James Johnson and sisters (Betty and Bill Grenfell, Donna and Ray Lenten and Marie Lalonde. )
Joyce was born of goodly parents James and Mae Johnson. She was a devout Presbyterian and passionate about attending church. Her greatest joy came from visiting with her many friends at church and church functions. A special thank you to her longtime neighbors who lived next door (Betty & Jim Katsos) All you did for Joyce will never be forgotten.
Joyce loved to sew, knit and quilt. She had an impish smile that garnered attention in any room she was present. She had a good friend named, Maxine her cat who loved lying and sitting with Joyce.
Her life will be celebrated Tuesday December 3rd at Granger Christian church, 3232 West 4100 South at 11:00 am.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -