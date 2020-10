Joyce Margaret Bracken1930 ~ 2020Joyce Margaret Bracken passed away surrounded by loving family on October 7, 2020. She was born in Poughkeepsie, New York, and came to Utah as a young bride over 70 years ago. Her service will be held in Nephi at the Vine Bluff Cemetery at 11:30 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. For her full obituary please go to: www.goffmortuary.com