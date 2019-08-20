|
1937 ~ 2019
Joyce Marie Noxon passed on August 11th, 2019 from heart failure. She was born in Valentine, Nebraska on February 17th, 1937 to Wes and Viola Ormesher. She grew up in Valentine and Weiser, Idaho with her siblings Joann, John and Steve.
In May 1957, Joyce married Fay "Bud" Noxon. They lived in Sidney, Nebraska with their children Donald, Tony and Martha until 1965 when they moved to Tooele, Utah.
Joyce worked at Tooele Army Depot for 25 years, then as a Realtor for 15 years. She was an active member of Order of Eastern Star for 54 years as well as a member of Ladies of Oriental Shrine for 44 years; she held many offices for both organizations. She loved to travel places, driving most all of the US with Bud, and nearly circling the world in both directions.
Joyce met Richard "Dick" Wood in 1993, they have been together since. Along with their home in the Tooele valley, together they frequented parts of California, Washington and most recently, multiple rural towns throughout Mexico. They had planned to make Mexico a retirement home hoping to enjoy their investments, countless friends and incredible memories.
Survived by Richard Wood; Son, Tony (Jo) Noxon; Daughter, Martha (Ron Salt) Noxon; Daughter in-law Karen Noxon; Sister, Joann (Gene) Noxon; Brother, John (Wilma) Ormesher; Grandsons Derick (Ciell) Steinman, Thomas (Haley) Steinman, Daniel Noxon; Great Grandchildren: Ryker and Rylee Steinman. Preceded in death by both parents Wes and Viola; Bud Noxon; Son, Donald Noxon; Brother, Steve Ormesher.
Joyce requested no funeral or flowers, rather a Celebration of Life at a later date where donations can be made to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019