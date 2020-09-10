Joyce Osborne Archibald

1937-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Beloved wife, mother, and angel grandmother passed away peacefully to the other side of the veil, where she had a grand and glorious reunion with family and friends on September 6, 2020. She was surrounded by her family as she transitioned to the other side of the veil. She is now free from dementia and has her mind and memory back.

Born on January 12, 1937 to Alice Bytheway Osborne and William Osborne in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from South High School and attended Brigham Young University. She married Wayne Archibald on March 18, 1960 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with two children Warren Archibald and Allyson Archibald Fox (Henry) and three grandsons Matthew, Spencer, and Jacob Fox that she dearly loved.

She loved spending time with her family camping, hiking, and watching her three grandsons play soccer, baseball, and basketball. She loved spending time with her family at Newport Beach, California and attending BYU football games. Her family was a very important part of her life.

She taught her family how to be compassionate, loving, and serve others. She served in many callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter - day Saints. She loved going to the temple and feeling the spirit of her Savior, Jesus Christ while in His holy house. She and her husband served a senior service mission in Nauvoo feeding meals to countless numbers of people who had come to perform. She served alongside her husband at the Wellington Assisted Living Center. She always loved the primary children and loved to listen to primary songs. She loved to snack on red licorice, salt and vinegar potato chips, and symphony candy bars. She enjoyed watching episodes of Touched by an Angel.

Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Warren. Survived by her husband, son, daughter, son-in-law, grandsons, brother Jack, sister in law Joyce (Elden), nephews, nieces and many friends.

Viewing will be held Friday, September 11, 2020. From 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary 3401 Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah 84106

There will be a viewing Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 A.M to 10:45 A.M. at the Winder 4th ward at 951 East 3825 South Salt Lake City, Utah. Followed by the funeral at 11:00A.M. Masks strongly suggested.



