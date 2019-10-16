|
Joyce Renee Jacobson Perkins
1930 ~ 2019
Layton, UT-Our beloved sweet and sassy Grandma Joy passed away peacefully in her home on October 11, 2019 in Layton, Utah. Joyce Renee Jacobson was born April 10, 1930 in Magna, UT. She was the eighth child of Sigurd Julian Jacobson and Corilla Jane Jones. She attended school in Magna and South High in Salt Lake City.
She married William Earl Perkins on May 8, 1948 in Elko, Nevada and raised her four sons in the Murray area. Bill and Joyce worked very hard together, building their families home complete with rental duplexes on the property, a family cabin in Woodland, and together restored a beautiful Pioneer settlers' home in Spring City. Joyce was a hard-working woman and there wasn't anything she wouldn't do for her family, including helping to raise several of her grandchildren.
Joyce had many talents and she could make something out of nothing and have a beautiful arrangement, picture or other treasure to adorn her home or a gift for others. She loved flowers and her home was always filled with arrangements in every room.
But what Joyce loved most was her family. She loved to spoil her grandkids and they never left Grandma's home without a treat in hand. She would tell you she wasn't good at making friends, but she had many people in her life that called her a friend and visited regularly. She made an impact on all those she came in contact with.
Joyce is survived by her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, son Larry (Tina) Perkins, Bluffdale, brothers Jack Jacobson, Taylorsville, Richard (Betty) Jacobson, Pottsboro, TX, sister-in-law Julina Jacobson, Missouri, and special nieces Gayle Rees and Dana Birt. She is also survived by many who considered her their own grandmother. Joyce was preceded in death by husband Bill and sons Kevin, Barry and Kent Perkins, parents, siblings Peggy Miles, Bud and Sid Jacobson, Sandra Isakson, and Lola Stockseth.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairfield Village Assisted Living for taking such good care of our Grandmother. We would also like to thank Linsey and Tiffany from Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their love and compassion for Grandma Joy.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123 with a viewing one hour prior inside of the building from 9:00 - 10:45 AM.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 16, 2019