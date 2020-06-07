Joyce Sorensen Petersen
1935 - 2020
Joyce Sorensen
Petersen
1935 ~ 2020
Joyce Sorensen Petersen passed at the University of Utah Hospital, surrounded by her family on June 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Vern Ernest Sorensen and Lois Jane Harmon on August 15, 1935 in Glenwood, Utah. Resided in Glenwood, Utah until age 18 before moving to Salt Lake for the remainder of her life.
Joyce attended Richfield High School in Richfield, Utah. Following High School Joyce received a scholarship to Paul Michell Cosmetology School. While living with her sister Beth Cochrane she met Rex S. Petersen. Joyce was a beautician for over 50 years. She worked at several beauty salons, including Makoff's, Kay Dunn Salon, ZCMI, Macys and Shear Impressions. She met many wonderful people and made many lasting friendships. Joyce always had something to say and voiced her opinion. Joyce loved to shop. Some of her favorite shops were Chico's, Coldwater Creek, ZCMI and Macys. Joyce was always dressed to the nines. Joyce loved to go to the farmhouse in Glenwood, Utah and vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Joyce will be remembered for always giving more than she received. Her red hair, her loving nature and her beautiful smile will be missed. "Jeg elsker dig" Grandma.
Married to Rex S. Petersen on April 26, 1957 in the Manti Utah Temple. Joyce was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served over 20 years at the Beehive House as a hostess. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. Together Joyce and Rex raised two sons, Stanton and Jason (Tammy) Petersen; grandson, Jordan (Hannah) Petersen; Brother Glade V. Sorensen and family, Preceded in death by husband Rex S. Petersen; her parents Vern and Lois and sisters Beth and Vonda.
Graveside services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00am at the Veteran's Memorial Park, 17111 S. 1700 W., Bluffdale, UT. A visitation will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 So), Sandy, UT.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Veteran's Memorial Park
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
