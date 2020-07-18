1929 ~ 2020

Joyce Sparks, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away peacefully with her son by her side on June 6, 2020 at Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor, Manassas, Virginia. Joyce was born February 1, 1929 in Fort Worth, TX to Izola Anderson and Claude Hathcock. She married her highschool sweetheart, Don Lewis Sparks, on July 16, 1948. Don passed away one year ago on June 2, 2019.

Joyce was a hardworking, loyal wife and mother and spent many evenings at the Salt Palace then Delta Center throughout Don's longtime career as trainer of the Utah Jazz. She worked at Northwest Pipeline, a Williams Company in Salt Lake City, UT until her retirement in 1996.

Joyce is survived by her children Donna Scully (Brian) Houston, TX, Michael (Debbie), Farmington, UT, David (Michelle) Bristow, VA. She was known as Gran to six loving grandchildren whom she greatly adored.

Joyce was known for her caring and compassionate heart and had a special way of always making everyone feel loved.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Arbor Terrace Sudley Manor and to Joyce's nurses for their care and compassion. Alzheimer's may have robbed Joyce of her mind, but nothing could ever change the beauty of her soul. She will be dearly missed.



