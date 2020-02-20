|
Joyce Stringham Pack
1929 ~ 2020
Joyce Stringham Pack, 90, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away on February 14, 2020, from causes incident to age after a long and happy life.
She was born on April 2, 1929 in Bountiful, Utah to Jed Roland and Laurella Moss Stringham. She was the youngest of five children. She graduated from Davis High School in 1947. Shortly after, she met Darryl Dean Pack while working at the Fruit Association in Bountiful, Utah. They were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on February 3, 1950.
Joyce and Darryl were not only loving companions in marriage but they were partners in all aspects of life. They raised four children together. For many years, she supervised crews of young men working in the fields on Pack Farms, packaged and sold seeds at their store, Smith Feed, assisted with daily accounting for the farm and store, spent countless hours making painted pumpkins each fall for Darryl to give away and later on helped her sons each October at Pack's Pumpkin Patch.
Joyce was fun, with plenty of enthusiasm and energy to go around. She loved playing card games, decorating for every season, celebrating holidays, spending time with family, sleepovers with her grandchildren and traveling. She had a green thumb and could be frequently found tending to her flower garden which gave her great joy.
Joyce has been an example of kindness, service, charity and looking for the good in people. She recognized other's individuality, qualities and strengths. She was creative, resourceful and generous. She took joy in seeing others happy and doing well. Her warmth, enthusiasm, and example will be remembered in a life well lived. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones.
Joyce is survived by her children: DeVan S. (Barbara) Pack, West Bountiful; Karen (Mark) Mann, St. George; Bradley D. (Judy) Pack, Bountiful; Carla (Curtis) Peay, San Deigo, CA; 13 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren who called her "Grandma Great." Her husband, Darryl preceded her in death, December 7th, 2000.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 22 at 1:00 at the West Bountiful Second Ward Chapel, 840 North 800 West. The viewing will be held Friday evening, February 21st, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful and also Saturday morning from 11:30 to 12:30 at the church.
Interment, Bountiful City Cemetery
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020