Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1880 W. Parkway Bvld. (2495 S.)
West Valley City,, UT
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
1880 W. Parkway Bvld. (2495 S.)
West Valley City, UT
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
1880 W. Parkway Bvld. (2495 S.)
West Valley City,, UT
1943 - 2020
Joyce Taylor Obituary
Joyce LaPreal Frandsen Taylor
1943-2020
Joyce Taylor was born on January 24, 1943, in Bountiful, Utah. She died January 27, 2020 at the age of 77 at Lakeview Hospital. Joyce had 9 children and 13 grandchildren. Her children are: Orlean, Vince, Marilyn (Dave), Grace, Joseph, Terra, Elden (Jill), Rebekah (Bryce) and B. Merlin. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Merlin; 3 children, Orlean, Vince, and Joseph; and her grandson, Jesse.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10 am located at 1880 W. Parkway Bvld. (2495 S.) West Valley City, Utah. Where a viewing will be held Wednesday from 6-8 pm and Thursday at 9 am. Internment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 29, 2020
