|
|
Joyce Payzant Dixon Zufelt, age 90 passed away on February 5, 2020 in Provo, Utah. She was born on February 1, 1930 in Provo, Utah to Reuben Ells and Desta Shepherd.
She married David A. Dixon on January 15, 1949, they divorced. She married James T. Zufelt on February 14, 1970.
She is survived by Stevi J. Dixon, Brent L. (Shirley) Dixon, Michael J. (Khani) Zufelt, Kimberle' Dixon Norman Morrison, Kristen Dixon (Brent) Maxwell; Siblings Clair Payzant, Cliffton Payzant and Ranae Smith; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her beloved cat, Gentle Bennie.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband; parents; infant son Arlen Blaine; daughter in law Kathleen V. Dixon; granddaughter Brandie K Maxwell; three sisters, Elaine Burton, Afton Moore and Evelyn Atkinson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., viewing at 10 a.m. at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Friends may call Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Full obituary can be viewed at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/joyce-zufelt/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020