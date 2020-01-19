|
1924 ~ 2020
Juanita Jean Holland Perry passed away on January 15, 2020 at the young age of 95.
Juanita was born the youngest of four sisters on October 17, 1924 in Provo, Utah to Harvey Edwin Holland and Estella Josephine Heywood.
She married Wilford Dean Perry on June 28, 1957; they were sealed for time and eternity on June 27, 1969. Together they had three sons.
Mom had a wonderful zest for life. Her greatest accomplishments were her three sons and their families. She loved every holiday and made sure that everyone in the family was there. Mom was such a loving, happy, kind, friendly person to everyone she knew.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband Dean; two sisters Mary Smith and Grace Andersen and granddaughter Jamie Lynn Perry
She is survived by her sons Steve (Martie) Roberts, Bob (Tammy) Perry and Michael Perry; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty Peterson.
Graveside will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 East 4580 South, Salt Lake City, Utah, under the direction of Starks Funeral Parlor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020