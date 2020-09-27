1/1
Juanita Jaramillo
Juanita Jaramillo
1957~2020
Salt Lake, UT-Juanita Jaramillo March 28, 1957 - September 23, 2020 - Our beloved mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away while being held by her two sons on September 23rd, 2020. As our hearts are broken by the loss of our loved one, we are comforted by knowing she is now in the arms of her father who she loved and looked up to more than anyone she knew.
A viewing will be held on September 30th at Mountain View Memorial Mortuary (3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah) from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. The funeral services will be streamed live at www.memorialutah.com. Graveside services will be held at the same location following the funeral. Due to COVID restrictions we are asking that masks be worn and social distancing takes place. Please feel free to bring lawn chairs if you would like to sit at the graveside or wait outside during the funeral services. For the full obituary, please visit www.memorialutah.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
